High school coach, assistant suspended pending investigation

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — A high school football coach and assistant coach have been suspended in Tennessee pending an investigation by the school district.

News outlets report Ravenwood coach Matt Daniels and assistant coach Ryan Fowler won't coach at the team's game at Dickson County on Friday.

Williamson County Schools spokeswoman Carol Birdsong said the school system is investigating allegations of potential participation by coaches at a football practice.

Assistant coach Andy Elrod will fill in as temporary head coach for the game.

Fowler is a former Tennessee Titans linebacker.

Daniels is in his third season as Ravenwood's coach. He declined to comment when contacted by The Tennessean.