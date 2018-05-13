High school student set to graduate drowns in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say a high school student who was set to graduate later this month has drowned in a Tennessee lake.

Media outlets report that Nashville police officials said a young man was swimming at Percy Priest Dam on the Stones River in north central Tennessee on Friday night when he drowned. Rescue crews searched the water for hours before recovering the body.

Cherita Okoro, the mother of 19-year-old Corey Polk, said her son lost his footing while climbing rocks above the water with his brother. Okoro said her older son tried to rescue his brother but was unable to save him.

Polk was set to graduate from Riverdale High School in Murfreesboro on May 19.