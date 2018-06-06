High schoolers learn submarine building in training course

WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) — Several Rhode Island high school students are learning the basics of building a submarine thanks to a workforce training program that aims to develop trade skills.

The Westerly Sun reports that the Westerly Education Center is offering a maritime sheet metal class in partnership with submarine builder Electric Boat. This is the first year the program has been open to high school students who plan to enter the workforce after graduation.

Four students in the program are set to graduate in the coming weeks. A fifth is in his junior year.

Once they complete the program, the students can apply for a job at Electric Boat, go to college or get a job elsewhere.