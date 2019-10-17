Idaho library reports political books are frequently hidden

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (AP) — Staff at an Idaho library have confirmed at least one person is intentionally hiding books throughout the building dealing with issues traditionally assigned to more liberal political platforms.

The Coeur d'Alene Press reported Wednesday that books promoting LGBTQ rights, discussing gun control policies and criticizing President Donald Trump were found hidden in spaces throughout the Coeur d'Alene Public Library.

Staff members say books on other topics have also been moved including readings on impeachment, white privilege and women voting rights.

Library staff say it costs the library about $20 for each book they must replace for checkout and hours of time to locate original copies.

Staff members say it is a form of censorship that occurs about five times a week to 10 times a month.

