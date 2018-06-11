In pitch to biz group, Wolf touts bipartisanship and economy

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf's election-year message to the business community is revolving around the things he's done with a Republican-controlled Legislature and Pennsylvania's improved job growth.

Wolf spoke at a Harrisburg Regional Chamber of Commerce luncheon Monday, where he also touted the $50 million he's seeking in the budget to expand science and computer instruction in high schools and job training programs.

He pointed to school funding, medical marijuana and opioid-abuse legislation that he's signed since he became governor in 2015. He also pointed to Pennsylvania's top-half ranking among states in job creation rates in the past year. For decades, Pennsylvania's averaged in the bottom 10.

However, Pennsylvania's unemployment rate is badly lagging behind the national rate, a key criticism from Wolf's Republican opponent in the November election, Scott Wagner.