Indiana University employee parking rates tied to income

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — The more you earn, the more you'll pay to park if you're an Indiana University employee.

Campuses in Bloomington, Indianapolis and Gary are switching to a tiered, income-based parking system.

Spokesman Chuck Carney says the change starts with the sale of parking permits for the new academic year. IU's other campuses across Indiana have already switched to a tiered system for monthly parking rates.

Carney tells The Herald-Times that the difference between rates at various income levels isn't "a huge amount." But he says the school feels a tiered system should help "people at the lower end of the wage scale."

Information from: The Herald Times, http://www.heraldtimesonline.com