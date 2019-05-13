Indiana schools chief worries safety grants boost inadequate

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana's state schools chief says she doesn't think a $5 million a year increase in available school safety grants will go far enough.

Superintendent Jennifer McCormick said Monday the $19 million annual funding included in the new state budget will help school districts, but emphasized that "safety is not inexpensive."

Republican legislative leaders touted the funding increase as helping schools improve school safety. Lawmakers last month approved program changes that lower the amount money smaller school districts and private schools must provide to qualify for the state grants.

McCormick says some schools will still struggle to qualify for grants because of low funding increases in recent years.

State officials awarded $14.3 million in Secured School Safety Grants to 388 schools around Indiana last year.