Interim chancellor made permanent at Elizabeth City State

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) — The interim leader credited with improvements at a historically black campus that's part of the University of North Carolina system has been named permanent chancellor.

The News & Observer reports the UNC Board of Governors on Friday elected Karrie Dixon from a slate of three finalists for the Elizabeth City State University job.

She's held the interim chancellor job since April.

In 2016, UNC President Margaret Spellings established a working group to address enrollment declines and budget cuts. ECSU is now one of three universities designated as an NC Promise school, with in-state annual tuition at $1,000. The program's launch this fall led to a 19 percent enrollment increase. The university also received a $20 million U.S. Department of Agriculture loan to revamp residence halls and restructure debt.

___

Information from: The News & Observer, http://www.newsobserver.com