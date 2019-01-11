Interim president picked for Georgia Gwinnett College

ATLANTA (AP) — The associate provost for strategic initiatives and innovation at Georgia State University has been named as the interim president of Georgia Gwinnett College.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports Mary Beth Walker will take the helm, effective Saturday. Georgia Gwinnett College President Stanley C. "Stas" Preczewski decided to depart effective Friday after announcing his retirement last year.

University System of Georgia officials say Walker has been involved in efforts that include preparing a more diverse pool of undergraduate students for graduate and professional school.

Georgia Gwinnett College has about 12,500 students. Georgia Gwinnett is one of four University System institutions with either no one permanently in the president's chair or with a president who has announced retirement plans.