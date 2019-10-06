International student recruiter closes amid lawsuits, debt

BOSTON (AP) — A company that placed international students at dozens of private high schools across Massachusetts has unexpectedly closed amid lawsuits and financial problems.

The Boston Globe reports Eduboston told schools, students and host families it was closing Sept. 30, leaving tuition bills unpaid and host families without their monthly stipends even though the company collected money from families to pay those expenses.

Company owner Keenam "Kason" Park declined to comment through his attorney. He has been candid about the company's financial problems, sharing detailed financial information with schools last month.

Dozens of schools and more than 300 students could be impacted.

In one lawsuit, Cape Cod Academy said in a filing last month it's owed nearly $800,000 in tuition Eduboston collected from 20 students it recruited from China for this school year.