Iowa authorities ID body found on river shore near college

SHELDON, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have identified a man whose body was found on a shore of the Floyd River near a college campus in northwest Iowa.

The Sioux County Sheriff's Office said Friday in a news release that the Iowa State Medical Examiner has identified the victim as 27-year-old Cory Allen Wright, of Sheldon. Officials say a fingerprint and tattoos on the body were used to confirm Wright's identity.

Wright's body was found the morning of March 26 near the southeast portion of Northwest Iowa Community College property in Sheldon. Authorities said it appeared Wright's body had been underwater.

Officials say the cause of death has not yet been determined.