Iowa governor plans event to sign education funding bills

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Gov. Kim Reynolds plans to sign education funding bills sent to her last week by lawmakers providing a 2 percent increase in state per-pupil funding for the budget year beginning in July.

Reynolds has scheduled a bill signing event for Tuesday morning at the Iowa Capitol.

The measures would boost per-pupil support from the state general fund to nearly $3.3 billion, but education advocates say at least a 3 percent increase is needed to keep up with inflation.

Democrats proposed an amendment that would have provided 3 percent but Republicans holding a majority of votes rejected it.

The bill includes teacher professional development and leadership compensation.

Reynolds also will sign a separate bill to provide schools $21.3 million, including funding for transportation in districts where the cost of busing students is higher.