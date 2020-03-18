Iowa priest suspended amid inquiry into sex misconduct claim

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A Roman Catholic college in Iowa has suspended a longtime priest and faculty member after church officials received an allegation of sexual misconduct dating to the 1990s.

St. Ambrose University in Davenport said Wednesday it recently learned of the complaint against Rev. Robert “Bud” Grant and is taking the report seriously.

The school said the suspension would last pending the outcome of an investigation by the Diocese of Des Moines, which ordained Grant as a priest in 1984.

The Diocese of Davenport also said that Grant would also be temporarily removed as the sacramental minister at St. Andrew Church in Blue Grass.

The allegation dates to the early 1990s, when Grant was a teacher and coach at St. Albert High School in Council Bluffs. He joined the faculty at St. Ambrose in 1994.

Grant didn't immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

County attorneys in Davenport, Council Bluffs and Des Moines have been notified of the complaint, which was first made to Attorney General Tom Miller's office.

Miller has been investigating how Catholic dioceses in Iowa handled allegations of sexual abuse.

Diocese of Des Moines spokeswoman Anne Marie Cox said she couldn't release details of the complaint, including where the misconduct allegedly occurred or the number of alleged victims.