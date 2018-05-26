Iran detains professor over insulting Sunni Muslims

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran's state-run IRNA news agency is reporting that the country's authorities have detained a university professor over insulting Sunni Muslims.

The Saturday report said that, after locals voiced their anger, forces from the country's powerful Revolutionary Guard detained a professor of Persian Literature at Azad University in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchistan for posting a video online insulting Sunni Muslims.

Though most Iranians are Shiite, Iran's eastern Baloch region is majority Sunni. Zahedan city, the provincial capital of Sistan and Baluchistan, has been the scene of occasional clashes between Iranian forces and Baluch separatists.