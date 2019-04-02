Jesuit high school to buy former Detroit recreation center

DETROIT (AP) — University of Detroit Jesuit High School is looking to buy a former recreation center from the city of Detroit for $625,000.

The city says Tuesday that the school plans to renovate the 20,500-square-foot building and reopen it for use by the school and the community. The proposed sale is expected to be submitted this week to the City Council for consideration. If approved, construction could begin this fall.

Johnson Recreation Center closed in 2006. It was among 16 of Detroit's 27 recreation centers to close from 2006 to 2013 due to budget cuts.

The school's plans also call for improvements to more than 10 acres of open space around the center. Work will include updates to a park playground and adding soccer and lacrosse fields.