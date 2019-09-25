Judge weighs sending Colorado school shooting case to trial

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (AP) — A judge was set to decide Wednesday whether there is enough evidence for a teenager charged in a school shooting that killed one of his classmates to stand trial for murder.

Judge Theresa Slade plans to rule whether 19-year-old Devon Erickson should be tried in the attack on STEM School Highlands Ranch on May 7.

Previously released court records indicate the attack was planned by Erickson's friend, 16-year-old Alec McKinney, who is also charged.

The judge has heard testimony during a hearing that started Tuesday that the pair got their guns by breaking into a safe with an axe and crowbar at Erickson's house on the day of the attack.

Erickson's lawyers stressed that McKinney pressured Erickson to participate. They pointed to a text that McKinney sent him shortly before the shooting saying he couldn't launch the attack alone and threatening to harm Erickson.

Prosecutors said that about 20 minutes later, after McKinney texted Erickson to say, "We have it all planned out," Erickson responded by saying, "Go now."

Nearly simultaneously, surveillance video shows students near the classroom where the shooting happened scattering in reaction, District Attorney George Brauchler said.

Brauchler said even if Erickson's job was only to make sure no one left the classroom, he showed total disregard for life by attempting to help his friend kill as many people as possible in the dark classroom showing the movie "The Princess Bride."

"At the end of the day, this is much like, in for a penny, in for a pound," Brauchler said.

Erickson and McKinney are charged as adults with murder and attempted murder in the shooting that killed Kendrick Castillo, 18, one of three students who rushed Erickson after he pulled out his gun in the classroom.

Another student tackled McKinney on the other side of the room but he was able to get away before being handcuffed by the school's armed security guard.

The defendants have not yet entered pleas to the charges. McKinney's lawyers want his case moved to Juvenile Court.

McKinney sat next to his lawyers in court wearing a red jail uniform and a shackle around his waist. He smiled at least once at a small group of people seated on his side of the courtroom which was packed mostly with members of the school community.

Castillo's parents were seated in the front row. Beneath his button-down shirt, his father wore a T-shirt with his son's photo on it, which he is not allowed to display in court.

Erickson told investigators that he fired accidentally after being charged and then surrendered his gun. One of the students who rushed him, Brendan Bialy, said he was only able to pry the gun away after punching Erickson several times.

Three empty bullet casings were found on the ground near Erickson and one empty one in the gun after it got stuck inside. That prevented Erickson from firing more bullets, Brauchler said.

The defense argued that two Snapchat videos of McKinney and Erickson in the hours before the shooting — one showing McKinney yelling at Erickson to get the safe open, with the axe visible at the bottom of the screen, and another of McKinney yelling at him to use cocaine, show the pressure he was under.