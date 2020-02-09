Judge won't dismiss lawsuit against deputy over ticket

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A deputy sheriff in Virginia is facing trial on a claim she violated the First Amendment rights of a woman by offering to buy another deputy lunch if he issued her a traffic ticket in retaliation for critical Facebook posts.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that, according to a summary in an opinion by U.S. District Judge David Novak, the case began on Jan. 24, 2019, when Deputy Sheriff James Riley pulled over three drivers he saw passing a stopped school bus that had its red lights flashing.

Spotsylvania County Deputy Sheriff Marcia Curtis overheard the name of one of the drivers — Rebecca Snoeyenbos — when Riley ran license checks over his radio.

Curtis called Riley’s cellphone and said, “If you ticket this Snoeyenbos person, I will buy you lunch.”

A recording showed that Curtis also said: “Oh my god, she is such a bitch. Make sure you have your recorder on.”

Six years earlier, Curtis ticketed Snoeyenbos for parking in a fire lane. Snoeyenbos called the sheriff’s department to complain about Curtis and posted a negative comment about her on Facebook.

Riley wrote the ticket for Snoeyenbos but before he could write tickets against the two other drivers, he received a call about an assault at a nearby motel. Riley left before writing tickets for the other drivers, who were given a verbal warning.

Snoeyenbos hired a lawyer who obtained Riley’s body camera footage of the stop, which picked up the telephone conversation he had with Curtis.

The reckless driving charge was ultimately dropped. Last May, Snoeyenbos sued Curtis, alleging that Curtis offered Riley a bribe, violating her rights. The suit seeks $20,000 in damages.

Curtis asked Novak to dismiss the complaint on the grounds of qualified immunity, which shields government officials from being sued for official discretionary actions unless the actions violate constitutional rights.

Novak refused to dismiss the lawsuit, writing that Curtis' conduct “cannot possibly be considered a discretionary decision in furtherance of defendant’s duties as a law enforcement officer.”