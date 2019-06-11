Jury selection underway for Kansas triple homicide suspect

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Jury selection is underway in the trial of a man charged in an October 2017 shooting that killed three people and wounded two others in a popular downtown area of a Kansas college town.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that 22-year-old Anthony Roberts Jr., of Topeka, is charged with two counts of first-degree felony murder, second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder. He was one of three men arrested in the days after gunfire erupted as people were leaving bars, concerts and other events on the main downtown Lawrence street.

The victims were 22-year-old Leah Brown, of Shawnee; 20-year-old Colwin Lynn Henderson, of Topeka; and 24-year-old Tre'Mel Dupree Dean-Rayton, of Topeka. Two others were wounded but survived.

A second defendant was convicted of attempted voluntary manslaughter, and a third of misdemeanor battery.

