Kansas AG begs lawmakers to pass school funding plan soon









Photo: John Hanna, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Image 1 of 3 Kansas Senate Education Committee Chairwoman Molly Baumgardner, R-Louisburg, answers questions from reporters, Friday, April 6, 2018, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Lawmakers are working on a plan to address a Kansas Supreme Court mandate to boost spending on public schools. less Kansas Senate Education Committee Chairwoman Molly Baumgardner, R-Louisburg, answers questions from reporters, Friday, April 6, 2018, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Lawmakers are working on a plan to address ... more Photo: John Hanna, AP Image 2 of 3 Kansas Senate Minority Leader Anthony Hensley, left, D-Topeka, answers questions from reporters during a news conference with House Minority Leader Jim Ward, D-Wichita, Friday, April 6, 2018, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Lawmakers face a state Supreme Court mandate to increase spending on public schools. less Kansas Senate Minority Leader Anthony Hensley, left, D-Topeka, answers questions from reporters during a news conference with House Minority Leader Jim Ward, D-Wichita, Friday, April 6, 2018, at the Statehouse ... more Photo: John Hanna, AP Image 3 of 3 Kansas state Rep. Fred Patton, R-Topeka, makes a point during negotiations between the House and Senate on education funding legislation, Friday, April 6, 2018, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Legislators are facing a Kansas Supreme Court mandate to increase spending on public schools. . less Kansas state Rep. Fred Patton, R-Topeka, makes a point during negotiations between the House and Senate on education funding legislation, Friday, April 6, 2018, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Legislators are ... more Photo: John Hanna, AP Kansas AG begs lawmakers to pass school funding plan soon 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas' attorney general begged lawmakers Friday to quickly approve a plan that would satisfy a court mandate to increase spending on public schools as majority Republicans struggled to bridge big differences in mere days.

Some legislators and Republican Gov. Jeff Colyer have worried that a frustrated state Supreme Court would take the unprecedented step of preventing the state from distributing dollars through a flawed education funding system — effectively closing schools statewide.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt has until April 30 to report to the high court on how the GOP-controlled Legislature responded to an education funding ruling last fall. Schmidt sent a letter Friday to legislative leaders in both parties, saying his office needs "adequate time" to prepare its report and he was expressing his "profound concern" that no school funding bill has passed.

Schmidt sent his letter just before negotiators for the state House and Senate began talks to resolve the differences between their rival plans. The House plan would increase spending almost twice as much as the Senate plan, phasing in a roughly $520 million increase in education funding over five years. The Senate's figure is $274 million.

The negotiators had several rounds of talks Friday afternoon and evening but broke off their discussions abruptly Friday night, without seeing much movement on the core issue of how big the spending increase should be. Top GOP leaders were having their own, private talks.

"Folks are talking, and we're not getting much closer," said House Speaker Ron Ryckman Jr., a Kansas City-area Republican. "We're not making progress, at least not at this point."

The court declared in October that the state's current funding of more than $4 billion a year is insufficient for lawmakers to fulfill their duty under the Kansas Constitution to finance a suitable education for every child. The House and Senate have passed rival school funding plans, and their negotiators began meeting Friday afternoon to work on a final version.

Lawmakers had been their annual 2½-week spring break Saturday, then return to return to the Statehouse on April 26 — a mere four days before the court's deadline. GOP leaders said legislators would remain at the Statehouse at least through Saturday.

"I implore you: Do not adjourn for an April recess without finishing this legislation," Schmidt said in his letter's final line.

Colyer has also urged legislators to postpone the start of their break until they have approved a school funding legislation.

Republicans have supermajorities in both chambers but are split.

Senate GOP leaders have excoriated the House's funding plan as likely to force lawmakers to raise taxes within two years. Senate Majority Leader Jim Denning, a conservative Kansas City-area Republican and one of the negotiators, even suggested that the House should pass a second, smaller plan.

"They're more than likely going to have to regroup over there," he said. "I'm just trying to figure out how to get out of here."

Some GOP conservatives argue that the Supreme Court has encroached too much on the Legislature's budget-setting power and see even the Senate's plan as too large. Democrats argue that neither plan is large enough to satisfy the court.

Also in the mix are numerous policy differences between the House and Senate over how funds are allocated for specific programs or split between populous suburban districts and sparsely populated rural ones.

"I mean, it's like the Grand Canyon in terms of the width of differences we have to deal with," said Senate Minority Leader Anthony Hensley, a Topeka Democrat and another negotiator.

___

Editors: This story has been corrected to show that House Speaker Ron Ryckman Jr. said, "Folks are talking," not, "We're talking."

___

Follow John Hanna on Twitter: https://twitter.com/apjdhanna .