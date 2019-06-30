Kansas City Public Library does away with overdue fines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Got an overdue book from a Kansas City library weighing on you? You're in luck; the Kansas City Public Library has forgiven $250,000 in overdue fines and will no longer charge late fees on any materials starting Monday.

The Kansas City Star reports that the changes were announced Friday at the library's southeast branch.

Mayor-elect Quinton Lucas said the decision was give more people access to the city's libraries.

About 9,000 patrons with suspended library cards will regain access to library resources.

Library director Crosby Kemper III says the fee change will increase children's use of the library system.

More than 450 libraries in the US have done away with fines, but Kemper says the Kansas City Public Library is the first major library in the region to do so.

