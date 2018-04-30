Kansas Senate approves bill restoring past cuts in higher ed

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Senate has approved budget legislation that would restore some past spending cuts for the state's higher education system.

The vote Monday was 28-12 on a bill adding $47 million in new spending to the state's current budget and the one for the next fiscal year that begins in July. Both annual budgets total more than $16 billion.

The bill includes $18 million for state universities to reverse cuts made in their operating budgets in 2016.

The measure goes next to the House. The House approved its own legislation Saturday and negotiators for the two chambers expect to draft the final version of the budget bill this week.

Senators also expected to consider another bill that would fix a flaw in a new law increasing education funding.