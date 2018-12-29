Kansas campus minister to go to Antarctica

BALDWIN CITY, Kan. (AP) — A minister from a private Christian university in Kansas has been selected for a two-month deployment as a chaplain at a research center in Antarctica.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that Baker University campus minister Kevin Hopkins will leave Jan. 2 for the assignment at McMurdo Station. The base houses about 1,000 National Science Foundation researchers, as well as military personnel who maintain the facility.

Hopkins says he'll undergo a two-day orientation at Christchurch, New Zealand, where he'll receive gear needed for the extreme cold. He says that while temperatures can reach a high of 40 degrees Fahrenheit, the station is known for its strong winds.

Hopkins says he'll conduct Sunday morning services, worksite ministry and counseling at the Chapel of the Snows. He'll also visit the Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station.

