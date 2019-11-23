Kansas colleges are slashing general education requirements

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas universities are reducing general education requirements to ensure more students can graduate on time and create more room for classes in their majors.

Wichita State University became the latest school to slash the numbers of general ed classes their undergraduates are required to take.

Schools are hoping students can learn skills such as ethical reasoning from an engineering course by scrapping philosophy and history requirements in favor of specific goals.

But KCUR-AM reports that some liberal arts professors warn the change will remove an essential aspect of what a university education offers — a widespread knowledge of the world.

Wichita State’s general education cuts were largely spurred by a Kansas Board of Regents mandate to reduce students’ credit hours.

