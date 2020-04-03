Kansas company says it's hiring 150-plus in West Des Moines

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Kansas-based company intends to hire more than 150 new employees in West Des Moines as the state's unemployment claims continue to soar from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

SelectQuote said Thursday it's filling the positions as part of plan to add more than 1,000 more staffers across the company. The company, based in Overland Park, Kansas, provides insurance price comparisons.

Many of the positions are in insurance sales, and agents can work from home. SelectQuote is looking for new hires to begin as early as this month.

“We opened our office in West Des Moines about a year ago. It’s a strategic market for us," Anthony Fasl, SelectQuote’s head of talent acquisition and management, told The Des Moines Register.

The company announcement came as state officials reported that 58,453 people filed for unemployment in the week ending March 27 — the highest number of single-week claims in state history.