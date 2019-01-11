Kentucky Senate votes to shift power to select principals

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Senate has passed a bill to shift the authority for selecting school principals.

The bill would transfer that power away from school-based decision making councils and give it to school superintendents. The councils would serve an advisory role in selecting principals. The measure cleared the Senate on a 23-13 vote Friday and next goes to the House.

Supporters of the bill say superintendents — who shoulder the responsibility for a district's performance — should have the authority to hire principals who lead schools.

Opponents say it would consolidate too much power in the hands of superintendents.

Republican Sen. Alice Forgy Kerr called the bill "very regressive." She says the councils were the "best feature" of Kentucky's landmark 1990 education reform law.

The legislation is Senate Bill 3.