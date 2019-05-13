Kentucky State Police welcomes recruits to training academy

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky State Police Training Academy is welcoming 72 new recruits.

A news release says the recruits are an encouraging sight to the law enforcement agency that has experienced several retirements recently.

The training at the academy in Frankfort lasts 25 weeks and includes more than 1,000 hours of classroom and field study. Areas of study include constitutional law, use of force, weapons training, defensive tactics and high-speed vehicle pursuit.

Captain Kyle Nall is commander of the academy. He says the program is both mentally and physically challenging. Historically, at least 35 percent of the cadets do not finish.

The class is tentatively scheduled to graduate on Oct. 25.