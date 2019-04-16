Kentucky attorney general seeks to block teacher subpoenas

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's top lawyer is challenging subpoenas from the governor's administration seeking the names of teachers who might have used sick days to attend statehouse rallies while the legislature met this year.

Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear said Tuesday he's giving Republican Gov. Matt Bevin's administration 10 days to rescind the subpoenas it recently sent to several school districts. If the administration doesn't comply, Beshear says he'll take them to court.

He says the subpoenas violate teachers' free speech rights.

Widespread absences in some districts forced classes to cancel for as long as a few days while teachers converged on Kentucky's Capitol.

It's the latest in a series of clashes between Bevin and Beshear.

Bevin is seeking reelection this year. Beshear is one of four Democrats running for the job.