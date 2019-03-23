Lacey college named 1st 'Purple Heart University' in state

LACEY, Wash. (AP) — Saint Martin's University in Lacey has been designated the first "Purple Heart University" in Washington.

KING-TV reports the Military Order of the Purple Heart recognized Saint Martin's for their work supporting veterans, active duty service members, and military families.

The school provides those with military ties additional financial assistance and access to on-campus mental health counseling.

Sergeant Brandon McIlwain earned two bachelor's degrees at Saint Martin's after ending his 10-year Army career. He's now working on his master's in accounting.

McIlwain says the staff helped him make sure his military benefits covered his tuition. He also enjoys studying in the Veteran's Center.

The windows are blocked out for those who are easily distracted, or uncomfortable in public places because of PTSD.

The Veteran's Center also has information about resources from mental health counseling, to assistance with financial aid forms.

