Lake Superior State University plans building upgrades

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (AP) — Lake Superior State University says it has sold bonds to finance a $23 million infrastructure upgrade that will boost safety, security and sustainability while installing a more robust wireless IT network.

The project includes upgrading buildings with new roofing, lighting, heating and other improvements across the 115-acre campus in Sault Ste. Marie.

The university has committed to make significant reductions in use of water, electricity and natural gas that will finance the bonds and fund other initiatives such as improving fire and safety systems and improving instructional facilities.

A contract with Milwaukee-based Johnson Controls is expected to produce $71 million in energy and operational savings over 30 years.

President Rodney Hanley says Lake Superior State may team up with Johnson Controls on sustainability-based education programs and community outreach projects.