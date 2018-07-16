Lake Superior State to break ground on freshwater center

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (AP) — Lake Superior State University is breaking ground on what's billed as a year-round center for research and education about upper Great Lakes ecosystems.

The Sault Ste. Marie school said the official groundbreaking ceremony is set for Friday at Alford Park along the St. Marys River.

University officials say the $12 million center, expected to open in 2021, will aim to blend student training, research opportunities, and promote community awareness. It's expected to include collaborations with local and international organizations.

Among the planned features are an improved hatchery, expanded research and classroom space, fish disease testing labs, a visitors' center and K-12 discovery area, and offices for regional partners.