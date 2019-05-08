Las Vegas-area teachers vote on whether to strike

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Las Vegas-area teachers union is asking its members if they would support a strike in an effort to gain pay raises and more student resources.

The Las Vegas Sun reports the Clark County Education Association sent a poll to its more 11,000 members late Monday, asking if they would authorize the union to move forward with a strike.

Union president John Vellardita says at least 50 percent of the voters must give support for a strike to proceed. The poll will be open until midnight Saturday.

The poll comes as the state has not yet delivered on promises to give teacher raises and additional resources to the Clark County School District.

District Superintendent Jesus Jara says he would work to ensure students aren't adversely affected if a strike occurs.

___

Information from: Las Vegas Sun, http://www.lasvegassun.com