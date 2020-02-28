https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/education/article/Las-Vegas-school-closed-due-to-illnesses-from-15091955.php
Las Vegas school closed due to illnesses from stomach bug
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas elementary school was closed Friday because of student illnesses resulting from what authorities called a stomach bug.
The Southern Nevada Health District said it was investigating a cluster of gastrointestinal illnesses among students at Doral Academy Red Rock Elementary School.
The health district told parents in a letter Thursday that the school would be closed Friday for a deep cleaning to prevent future illnesses.
