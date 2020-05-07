Laureate Education: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

BALTIMORE (AP) _ Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $99.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Baltimore-based company said it had net income of 47 cents. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 59 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 43 cents per share.

The for-profit higher education purveyor posted revenue of $528.6 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $553.5 million.

Laureate Education shares have decreased 49% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 44% in the last 12 months.

