Law enforcement agencies collect school supplies for kids

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Law enforcement agencies in Rhode Island are collecting backpacks and school supplies to help local children.

Rhode Island State Police Col. Ann Assumpico says local, state and federal agencies are participating in the "Kids, Cops and Classrooms" campaign.

The program began a decade ago to help families who couldn't afford basic school supplies.

A list of the supplies they're collecting is available online .

The State Police, Police Chiefs' Association, attorney general's office and the U.S. attorney's office are all participating. They'll accept donations of new backpacks and school supplies at state police barracks, local police departments and other offices.

They'll announce how the campaign went this year at the end of August.

The supplies will be given to local nonprofits to be distributed to families.