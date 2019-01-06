Lawmakers: State should take steps to help dyslexic students

A state Senate committee is recommending that Georgia take steps to help students who have dyslexia.

WABE Radio reports that the committee recently submitted its final report to the Legislature.

Starting in August, the committee heard testimony from parents of children with dyslexia, teachers who work with dyslexic students and education experts.

The committee made three recommendations:

Among them: Developing a college curriculum for future teachers, to help them identify and help children with dyslexia and other language disorders.

Also, the committee suggests screening for dyslexia for all kindergarten students in Georgia's public schools.

The third proposal would create statewide guidance, teacher training, and evaluation regarding dyslexia.

Experts say that students diagnosed with dyslexia often have trouble identifying sounds in words and understanding that letters represent those sounds.

