Lawyers for teen accused in shooting plot want case moved

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — Lawyers for a Vermont teen accused of planning a mass shooting at his former high school have asked that his case be moved to family court.

The Rutland Herald reports that the defender general's office on Monday filed a motion to transfer the remaining misdemeanor charges to the family division to determine if 18-year-old Jack Sawyer will be treated as a youthful offender.

Sawyer was initially charged with attempted murder, accusing him of planning a shooting at Fair Haven Union High School.

The most serious charges were dropped after the Vermont Supreme Court ruled that preparation didn't constitute attempted murder. He faces misdemeanor charges of criminal threatening and carrying a weapon with the intent of harming another person.

The county prosecutor says she opposes granting Sawyer youthful offender status.