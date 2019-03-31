Liquid mercury cleanup continues at western Colorado school

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) — A western Colorado elementary school will remain closed for a third day as crews clean up liquid mercury in several classrooms.

The Daily Sentinel reports that a student brought two vials containing liquid mercury to Chipeta Elementary School in Grand Junction on Tuesday. It's not clear where the student got the mercury.

The school was closed Thursday and Friday and will remain closed Monday as crews continue cleanup efforts and test the air.

Officials said crews found traces of liquid mercury in five classrooms and are removing carpeting. District officials will decide on a re-opening date after reviewing the results of air testing.

Officials said 18 students have reported touching the substance. Exposure to a small amount is rarely harmful.

Health agencies with Mesa County and the state are assisting.