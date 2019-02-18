Long Island college dorm briefly evacuated due to stove fire

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Officials say a stove fire spurred a brief evacuation of a Long Island college dorm, but no one was injured.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. Monday at Farmingdale State College in Farmingdale. College spokeswoman Kathy Coley says the fire was in a fourth-floor kitchen in Orchard Hall and was quickly contained.

She says the dorm was evacuated as precaution. About 350 students were affected. Classes were in session on Monday, the Presidents Day holiday.

Orchard Hall reopened to students around 11 a.m.