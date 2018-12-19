Los Angeles teachers union sets January strike date

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The union representing teachers in the huge Los Angeles Unified School District says it will go on strike Jan. 10 if there's no settlement of its long-running contract dispute.

The announcement Wednesday by United Teachers Los Angeles threatens the first strike against the nation's second-largest school district in nearly 30 years and follows more than 18 months of negotiations.

The district has more than 640,000 K-12 students in Los Angeles and all or parts of 31 smaller cities, plus several unincorporated areas.