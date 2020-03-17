  • Louisville's Darius Perry (2) drives to the basket while defended by Clemson's Aamir Simms, left, and Al-Amir Dawes during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in Clemson, S.C. Photo: Richard Shiro, AP / Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
    Louisville's Darius Perry (2) drives to the basket while defended by Clemson's Aamir Simms, left, and Al-Amir Dawes during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in Clemson, S.C. less
    Louisville's Darius Perry (2) drives to the basket while defended by Clemson's Aamir Simms, left, and Al-Amir Dawes during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in Clemson, ... more
    Photo: Richard Shiro, AP
Photo: Richard Shiro, AP
Image 1 of / 1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1
Louisville's Darius Perry (2) drives to the basket while defended by Clemson's Aamir Simms, left, and Al-Amir Dawes during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in Clemson, S.C. less
Louisville's Darius Perry (2) drives to the basket while defended by Clemson's Aamir Simms, left, and Al-Amir Dawes during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in Clemson, ... more
Photo: Richard Shiro, AP

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville guard Darius Perry will transfer to another school for his final college season after starting 26 games as a junior.

The 6-foot-2 Perry averaged 5.2 points, 2.5 assists and 1.5 rebounds per game for the No. 15 Cardinals this season. He made nearly 39% of his 3-point attempts, including 20 of 49 (41%) in Atlantic Coast Conference play. Perry was also chosen to the All-ACC Academic Team for the third consecutive year.

The Marietta, Georgia, native is scheduled to graduate in May and said in a release Monday night that “regardless of where I go, I’ll forever be a Card.”

Louisville coach Chris Mack said the program appreciated Perry’s contributions over three years and wished him the best for his final season.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25