MIT president admits women feel belittled and staff bullied

BOSTON (AP) — The president of MIT acknowledges the controversy over his school's connections to the late, disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein has unearthed a culture at the prestigious university of women feeling belittled, marginalized and harassed and staff feeling bullied by star faculty.

He's also conceding minority and LGBT community members "confront similar obstacles."

The Boston Globe reports Rafael Reif issued a letter to the MIT community Thursday after hearing "unfiltered views" of students, staff, trustees, parents, alumni and others in large and small meetings, hundreds of emails and comment cards over two months.

Reif says the feedback has been "very difficult to hear" but necessary. He's urging the MIT community work together to improve the school's climate and culture.

MIT's Media Lab received financial gifts from Epstein's foundations between 2013 and 2017.

