Maine OKs new regional centers serving school districts

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine says new regional service centers will provide another way for school districts to share programs and services for students.

GOP Gov. Paul LePage's administration has pushed the change as a voluntary way to encourage schools in the aging, vast state to collaborate. Several centers that have received Department of Education approval must now obtain approval from school boards and local communities.

The centers are non-profits that will provide regionally shared services and facilitate grants for state initiatives. Centers that receive final approval will begin serving school districts this school year.

Each school administrative unit that's a member of a regional center will receive additional state funding. The regional center, in turn, will receive direct state funding for operational costs.

The state plans to consider a second round of applications.