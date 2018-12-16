Maine community colleges to target high-demand jobs in state

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine's community colleges are using a grant from a foundation to expand short-term training for high-demand jobs in the state.

The $3.6 million grant from the Harold Alfond Foundation to The Foundation for Maine's Community Colleges is expected to benefit people who are already in the workforce and those seeking employment. The Foundation for Maine's Community Colleges says the grant will support training initiatives in health care, information technology, construction, manufacturing and the trades.

The money is also expected to support creation of new pathways to college credits and credentials. The foundation says the effort will address workforce needs in Maine, where unemployment is at a historic low.

A grant of $420,000 from KeyBank is also supporting the effort.