Man accused of leaving guns in bag after workout at school

LEXINGTON, S.C. (AP) — A man exercising at a South Carolina high school has been arrested after he had two guns inside a bag he left behind after he worked out, authorities said.

A student found the bag and saw the guns Tuesday in a parking lot at Lexington High School as he tried to identify the owner, Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said.

The student told an administrator and a school police officer investigated, determining that 48-year-old Brent Wilson Skinner owned the guns, Koon said.

Skinner left the bag while exercising at the school before it opened Tuesday morning, Koon said in a statement.

Skinner is charged with carrying weapons on school grounds. He turned himself in Thursday and was awaiting a bond hearing. Court records did not indicate whether he had a lawyer.