Man arrested for racist threat on Harvard Instagram

BOSTON (AP) — An Arizona man has been arrested in connection with posting threats to bomb Harvard University and shoot attendees.

U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling says 24-year-old Nicholas Zuckerman has been indicted on two counts of transmitting in interstate and foreign commerce a threat to injure the person of another. Zuckerman was arrested Friday for threatening attendees of a Black Commencement event in May 2017.

Zuckerman allegedly commented on a post published to Harvard University's Instagram account, saying he encouraged "violence and death" at the ceremony. He allegedly went on to suggest gun violence and bombing at Harvard.

A concerned citizen who saw the posts reported them to the Harvard University Police who ultimately referred the case to federal authorities. An attorney for Zuckerman could not be identified.

He will appear in federal court at a later date.