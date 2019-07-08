Man seeks 2nd sentence reduction in stabbing

NORTH HAVERHILL, N.H. (AP) — A man sentenced to 20 to 40 years in prison in New Hampshire in the killing of a developmentally disabled man is seeking more time off his term after receiving a 16-month reduction last year.

The Caledonian-Record reports 28-year-old Michael Robie argues he should be considered for an early release because he's enrolled in an accredited college to obtain a master's degree and that his remaining minimum sentence be suspended. Prosecutors objected.

In 2018, Robie was approved for 480 days off his sentence after earning a bachelor's degree. His earliest minimum parole date is Dec. 24, 2022.

Robie was among four sentenced for the slaying of 25-year-old Christopher Gray, of Groton, Vermont, who was stabbed. Robie, in jail on unrelated charges, didn't participate in the stabbing, but plotted it beforehand.

