Marshall expels convicted student facing 2 more rape charges

This Friday, June 7, 2019 booking photo provided by the West Virginia Regional Jail & Correctional Facility Authority shows Joseph Hardin. New sexual assault charges have been filed against Hardin, a student who has been able to remain at Marshall University despite being convicted in a 2016 attack against another woman on campus. Hardin now faces second-degree sexual assault charges involving two more women in September and October 2018. Hardin was jailed Friday for violating probation in the previous case, and has a Wednesday, June 12 court hearing. (West Virginia Regional Jail & Correctional Facility Authority via AP) less This Friday, June 7, 2019 booking photo provided by the West Virginia Regional Jail & Correctional Facility Authority shows Joseph Hardin. New sexual assault charges have been filed against Hardin, a student ... more Photo: AP Photo: AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Marshall expels convicted student facing 2 more rape charges 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Marshall University in West Virginia has expelled a student who was allowed to remain enrolled despite a conviction for a 2016 attack against a female schoolmate.

The college's Wednesday announcement comes as 22-year-old Joseph Chase Hardin faces new sexual assault charges against two additional women.

Hardin was ordered to remain jailed Wednesday for violating probation on his earlier conviction. He was indicted and jailed last week on second-degree sexual assault charges for two alleged rapes in 2018.

Hardin ultimately entered a Kennedy plea to a lesser charge of battery in the 2016 case, allowing him to be convicted without admitting guilt.

The college says he's being expelled now because he violated school rules on sexual misconduct.