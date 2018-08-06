Mason City library suggests moving geology archives

MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) — A genealogy library in northern Iowa that has served residents for about four decades may need to find a new home by the end of September.

The Globe Gazette reports that discussions of moving the North Central Iowa Genealogical Society's files from the Mason City Public Library began earlier this year.

Sandra Turner is the Mason City Library Board's librarian. She has voiced concerns that the library could run out of room, and would "have to put the materials in storage."

But the society's president, Mark Suby, says he's concerned about relocating more than 5,000 items in the collection. He says the group has "absolutely nowhere else to go."

The society was founded in 1927 and has 65-70 members.

___

Information from: Globe Gazette, http://www.globegazette.com/