McMaster: Idea of impropriety in leader search preposterous

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A spokesman for Gov. Henry McMaster says it's preposterous to suggest the governor did anything improper during the search for a new University of South Carolina president.

University trustee Charlie Williams said last week McMaster was pressuring board members to hire retired Army three-star general and West Point Superintendent Robert Caslen as president.

The board considered Caslen in April, then voted to continue the search. Students and professors protested, saying Caslen had no advance degree or research university experience.

Williams suggested McMaster tried to hold a hasty vote during summer break and his political pressure could threaten the university's accreditation.

A meeting last Friday was postponed because of not enough notification.

McMaster spokesman Brian Symmes says McMaster wants a permanent president as soon as possible and Caslen is supremely qualified.