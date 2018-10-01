Meeting set after recent gun incidents near Madison school

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — School administrators are holding a public meeting to listen to community concerns after recent gun-related incidents around La Follette High School in Madison.

Last week, a teenager was shot a couple of blocks from the school during a fight. The week before, two 16-year-olds were injured when a teen accidentally fired a gun on a city bus near the school.

WISC-TV reports that both incidents prompted the high school and a middle school to go into lockdown.

The public meeting scheduled for Monday night was to include school and city leaders and Police Chief Mike Koval.

Information from: WISC-TV, http://www.channel3000.com